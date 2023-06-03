Wages in the UK's technology sector are on the rise, new research suggests.

A new report from the tech recruitment agency Aspire has revealed that maximum wages in the tech sector have increased by as much as 30 percent since last year.

Aspire's global managing director Terry Payne said in a statement: "The tech sector has gone through a difficult period over the last 18 months, with widespread redundancies at big-name firms. But steady salary growth across key roles looks like the first green shoots of recovery – a welcome sign for employers and candidates alike."

The broader economy has struggled to cope with the impact of inflation and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

But these issues have actually created opportunities for employers in the UK, according to Payne.

He said: "Lay-offs across the industry mean there are plenty of highly skilled candidates on the market. Employers with ambitions to grow beyond the struggles of the last year can attract these workers by offering competitive salaries."

Last year, Michelle Donelan, the former UK education minister, claimed that employers are "crying out for more people to be trained in digital skills".

She added: "An apprenticeship is a fantastic way to achieve that. Not just for young people, but also those looking to upskill."