Around half of the UK's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) plan to invest in technology in 2023.

That is according to new research from IT products and services provider Sharp UK, which has found that 44 percent of SMEs intend to invest in new tech.

Stuart Sykes, the managing director at Sharp UK, said in a statement: "Despite understandable concerns about rising costs in the UK, businesses here are investing strategically in technology and seeing its value, even at a time of uncertainty."

Sykes acknowledged that work place habits are changing across the UK, and companies are having to find ways to adjust to the new landscape.

Looking forward to the future, he said: "Organisations of all sizes are dealing with a host of issues in a hybrid working environment such as IT and security challenges, ensuring that technology is planned to support these issues now and in future."

The research also found that IT security is the biggest technology challenge UK firms feel that they will face over the next year. Some 33 percent of SMEs highlighted security as their top priority for the year.