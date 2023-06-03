Tom Brady's son Jack might not continue to play football.

The NFL legend has revealed that he is uncertain if Jack, 15 - who he shares with his former partner Bridget Moynahan - will follow in his footsteps on the football field but has vowed to support him in whatever choices he makes.

Tom told People: "Yeah, he played this last year and I don't even know if he's going to play next year. And to be honest, whatever he chooses, I'll be very happy. But he loves lacrosse... basketball's probably his favourite sport, but he's a very good student.

"Again, I think wherever he ends up finding the path, I think for me and his mom just to support that is the best thing possible."

Brady, 45, retired from NFL earlier this year after a glittering career that saw him win the Super Bowl seven times and previously explained that he treasured having the chance to see Jack playing the game.

Speaking on the SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray' last year, he said: "I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop, and my kids in general, too. So I love watching him kind of dig deep and especially (play) team sports."

Tom - who also has son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - added: "So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me.

"And I don't give a s*** how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. And, you know, the camaraderie at a young age."