Eva Longoria wishes that the public knew about Victoria Beckham's "funny and charming" side.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star and former Spice Girl have been best friends for more than a decade and Eva believes that her pal is very different from the notoriously serious persona she shows to the world.

She told The Times newspaper: "I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is. She's the funniest person. I think she's an introvert but she's an extrovert with me. We are inseparable."

Eva revealed that she and Victoria have "sleepovers" together around the globe and how she has been given both "motherly advice and business advice" from Posh Spice.

The 48-year-old star said: "We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night. She's extremely loyal. There's never a moment I can't call her, that she's not available, that she's not flying to see me or I'm flying to see her. Or I'm raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice."

Eva also feels that Victoria and her husband David Beckham are perfect for each other and is amazed by how the pair maintain a strong family unit despite their level of celebrity.

She said: "When you see them together you go, 'Wow, this is a couple that just makes sense.' They're similar in their family values - the best parents you will ever witness. They do it effortlessly and it's beautiful to watch them. The family is always together.

"That's the thing I marvel at: how well they can parent their children with who they are and everything they have going on in the world. They have the best children: great hearts, kind, polite, mannered, talented children."