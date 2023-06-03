Niecy Nash is overloaded with therapy requests

Published
2023/06/03 23:00 (BST)

Niecy Nash gets bombarded with requests for therapy sessions.

The 53-year-old actress features in the TV series 'Never Have I Ever' as therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan and admits that fans are unable to separate fiction from reality.

Niecy told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh, let me tell you something, everybody wants it. They're all in my DMs, asking me what I think. I said, 'Listen, I play a therapist on TV. Everybody relax.'

"Here's the thing, I go to therapy so I do have a lot of sound advice. But I think, you know, sometimes people really think I'm the Dr. Ryan of it all, and I'm not!"

The fourth and final season of the Netflix comedy-drama - which has been praised for its representation of the South Asian community- premieres next week and Niecy has really enjoyed working with her fellow cast members.

The 'Reno 911!' star said: "Oh my God. It was like the ultimate melting pot. And the good thing about it is that, because the casting was so beautiful, the relationships didn't seem forced. You know what I mean? You believe this group were really friends and I love that."

Niecy also revealed that she would tell her younger self not to stress about her weight if she had the chance.

She said: "'You know, my cheerleader's sweater had 'Big Mama' on it because I always the biggest one. In some circles I still am, but I still have a great life and, you know, eventually thick is going to be in. Don't worry about it, because, see, when I was thick it wasn't in. It wasn't. It was a fad, but hold on. Your time is coming.'

"That's what I would tell my younger self."

© BANG Media International

niecynash

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended