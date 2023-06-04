Zara Larsson has been in "weird situations" since she started out in the music industry.

The 25-year-old Swedish pop star explained that while sexism can happen "everywhere" to younger girls, she has been "lucky" to have a good team around her and tries to surround herself with women in order to feel "protected."

She told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: "I think it happens everywhere when you are a young girl and you are working. I have been lucky to have a good team around me. I try to surround myself with a lot of women, I really do. I do feel like I have been really protected because I have always had my mom with me or I have had someone in the studio with me. But I have been in weird situations, sadly, and now am I even more picky with who I want to work with."

The 'Can't Tame Her' hitmaker went on to add that because of her heritage and the acts that have gone before her it has been "incredible" for her to have a career writing pop music.

She added: "There are a lot of people before me that have paved the way for pop music but it is incredible to be Swedish and to make pop. Sometimes people look at you in a funny way, but when you say I am Swedish and I do pop, they gasp and say, ‘You know what you are doing!"

Meanwhile, Zara has been dating dancer Lamin Holmen since 2021 and added that it can be "really hard" to write breakup tracks when she is in a happy relationship.

She added: "It is really hard to write about stuff that isn’t.

“I’m so happy and I am so in love and I just love my life and everything is perfect! That is how I feel!

“So to write sad songs or songs about love that isn’t working out – it’s hard!”