Danny Jones wanted to be a footballer.

The 37-year-old pop star found fame alongside Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd as part of McFly but admitted that had he not managed to become a singer, he wanted to either be a footballer or a joiner.

He told Heat magazine: “I think I would have tried to become a footballer and when that didn’t work out, a joiner. Handyman Dan!”

In the joint interview, Harry explained to his bandmate that he always would have found his way into the music industry in some way.

Harry said: “You would have found a way to be in the music industry. Even if you were a handyman, you’d still be gigging in the pubs at the weekend. I reckon I’d have become an estate agent or something like that.”

The ‘All About You’ hitmakers have featured in several acting roles over the course of their career and famously starred alongside Lindsay Lohan in the 2006 comedy film ‘Just My Luck’ but Harry went on to admit that he “didn’t really enjoy” that side of things while Danny joked he could have won awards.

Harry said: “I never really liked that side of McFly. I’m an awful actor!”

Danny replied: “I’d have won an Oscar if it weren’t for my commitment to the band.”

Harry added: “You get the giggles all the time. There’s no way you would have been a good actor!”

The boys are now heading back to the charts with their seventh studio album ‘Power to Play’ – which will be released on June 9 – but admitted that even in the early days of their career they were never “divas” and only ever asked for junk food on their riders.

Harry said: “We never really had any specifics, just the usual things boys in their twenties want, like junk food and beers.”

Danny added: “No one could call us divas – although I do ask for room temperature water now, but that’s because cold water makes my throat close up.”