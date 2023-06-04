The threat posed by artificial intelligence has been overstated, according to a computer scientist.

Arvind Narayanan, a computer scientist at Princeton University, has rubbished the idea that society is facing a sci-fi-like disaster scenario.

The expert told the BBC: "Current AI is nowhere near capable enough for these risks to materialise. As a result, it's distracted attention away from the near-term harms of AI."

Advancements in artificial intelligence technology have prompted fears among the general public.

But UK Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has already insisted that it could actually prove to be beneficial to the economy.

Discussing the upside of artificial intelligence, Sunak said: "You've seen that recently it was helping paralysed people to walk, discovering new antibiotics - but we need to make sure this is done in a way that is safe and secure.

"Now that's why I met last week with CEOs of major AI companies to discuss what are the guardrails that we need to put in place, what's the type of regulation that should be put in place to keep us safe.

"People will be concerned by the reports that AI poses existential risks, like pandemics or nuclear wars. I want them to be reassured that the government is looking very carefully at this."