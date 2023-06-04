Mel B is still trying to “build herself back up” from her marriage to Stephen Belafonte.

The 48-year-old pop star was married to the producer from 2007 until 2017 in what she has alleged was an abusive relationship – although he has always denied the claims - and only realised when she managed to get herself out of it just how “bad” it was.

She told OK! Magazine: “You’re told day in day out that you’re fat, you’re ugly and that no-one is going to want you. I had that for 10 years, as well as all the other abuse my abuser did to me.

“Your self-esteem and worth are at zero so you have to build yourself back up, which I’m still doing to this day. Looking back, it was only when I got out of that relationship that I realised how bad it had all been, and then I had to embark on getting myself back to how I was before I was married.”

The Spice Girls star – who was known as Scary Spice during her time in the 1990s girl group alongside Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Melanie C – is now engaged to hairdresser Rory McPhee and explained how she has turned to fitness for the sake of her mental wellbeing.

She added: “At the start of January, I gave myself a proper New Year's resolution that I really stuck to and gave my lifestyle a complete turnaround. I made sure I was getting enough sleep, meaning I now go to bed at 9.30pm during the week and wake up at the same time every day.

“Weekends are different because I still like to socialise and I like to have a Sunday dinner. I've been doing weights too. I committed myself to doing a really good weights workout twice a week, and some long dog walks. I've been sticking to it and have seen my body shape get back to how it used to be.

"I'm focusing on my mental health too, making sure I'm doing some mindfulness and some yoga just to give my brain a good clear out of all the crap that I’ve accumulated over the years.”