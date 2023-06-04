Twitter’s value has sunk by almost two-thirds since Elon Musk acquired the company.

That is according to Fidelity, an asset manager that held a stake in Twitter worth around $20 million after Musk acquired the micro-blogging platform in 2022.

Fidelity has now claimed in a corporate filing that its stake in the company is worth just under $6.6 million.

As a result, Fidelity now values the social media platform at around $14.75 billion - even though Musk acquired the company for $44 billion less than 12 months ago.

The billionaire businessman introduced a wave of changes following his controversial takeover of the company last year. His involvement with Twitter also led some advertisers to walk away from the platform.

Despite this, Musk recently insisted that he'll continue to speak his mind - even if it costs him money.

The Twitter boss claimed he won't change his ways in order to satisfy his business partners and boost his bank balance.

Musk, 51 - who is also the CEO of Tesla - told CNBC: "I’ll say what I want, and if the consequence of that is losing money, so be it."