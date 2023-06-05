Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ eldest son Justin Combs has been arrested in connection with driving while under the influence.

The 53-year-old rapper’s boy, 29, was witnessed running a red light by a police officer and pulled over around 8am near Beverly Hills on Sunday (04.06.23.)

An LAPD spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight: "He was put through a sobriety test that he failed.”

Justin was seen speaking with a police officer when he was pulled over in an image published by TMZ, and cops are said to have told the outlet the officer stopped the vehicle he was in and determined him to be driving.

It is unclear if Justin had drugs or alcohol in his system, but he was subsequently arrested and booked into an LA County jail on a misdemeanour DUI charge, and his bond was set at $5,000.

The US Sun reported Justin was subsequently released on his own recognisance.

Justin is the oldest son of Diddy and Misa Hylton, 50.

The rapper and entrepreneur is also dad to Quincy, 31, whom he adopted, as well as King, 25, and twins Jessie James and D’Lila, 16, from his relationship with the late Kim Porter, who died in 2018 aged 47 after she suffered from complications due to pneumonia.

Diddy had daughter Chance in 2006 with Sarah Chapman, and most recently, Love in October with Dana Tran, 28.

Diddy last month sued drinks giant Diageo after claiming his vodka and tequila brands had been denied promised investments.

He also claimed his labels were being marketed as “urban” products allegedly inferior to higher-prestige liquors.

The lawsuit, filed at New York’s Supreme Court in Manhattan by Combs Wine and Spirits, claims Diageo had let his Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila labels to wither on the vine, despite other celebrity labels getting more backing.

Diddy also claimed drinks bosses at Diageo – which six years ago bought George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s tequila brand Casamigos for $1 billion – told him a limited urban neighbourhoods distribution model had been put in place as he was black.