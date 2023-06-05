Lily-Rose Depp felt comfortable with nudity in The Idol

2023/06/05 11:00 (BST)

Lily-Rose Depp felt "comfortable" getting naked for saucy scenes in her new TV drama 'The Idol'.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis plays a pop star trying to make a comeback opposite real life musician Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and the show has raised eyebrows with its raunchy sex scenes - but Lily-Rose, 24, is adamant she didn't feel exploited while filming such provocative material.

Speaking to the New York Times, she explained: "There are many women who have felt exploited by the nudity they’ve done and have thought, I didn’t feel great about that. But I’m comfortable performing in that way, I enjoy it. It informed the character.

"In the conversation around the risque aspects, there’s the implication that it’s something being consistently imposed upon women. Obviously, that has been true a lot historically."

The actress also addressed the controversy surrounding the show - insisting she wasn't interested in making a wholesome family-friendly series.

She said: "We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative and perhaps not for everyone. That was a draw for all of us. I don’t think any of us were interested in making anything that was going to be, you know, fun for the whole family."

The Weeknd added: "When I first started making music, it was the exact same thing. It was provocative, and I knew it was going to be tough for people. And a lot of people didn’t like it. Not to compare it, but I feel that this is kind of like that again. This is not going to be for everybody, and that’s fine. We’re not politicians."

