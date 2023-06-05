Harrison Ford disappointed Sir Elton John when he said he wouldn't write an autobiography.

The 'Star Wars' legend was quizzed by the 'Your Song' hitmaker - who released his own memoir 'Me' in 2019 - as to why he hadn't penned his life story yet and the 76-year-old singer wasn't happy with the actor's answer that he "didn't want to tell the truth".

Recalling the meeting, Harrison told Esquire magazine: “I said, ‘I thought about it, but I decided I’m not going to do it, because I didn’t want to tell the truth.'

“And I saw the disappointment on his face - Elton’s a pretty genuine guy, you know. I wanted to mollify him, so I said, ‘But I didn’t want to lie, either.’

"So that’s the reason I’m not writing a book: because I don’t want to tell the truth, and I don’t want to lie.”

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' actor "accepts" all his flaws, including the fact he thinks he would have been a better father to his children - Benjamin, 57, and Willard, 54, from his marriage to Mary Marquardt, Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 33, with late ex-wife Melissa Mathison, and 22-year-old Liam, who he has with wife Calista Flockhart - if he had been less successful in his career.

He said: "I can tell you this, If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent...

“I think that’s tantamount to ‘I know who the f*** I am.’ Which I still get s*** about from my wife, like I don’t take mental health seriously. I do take mental health seriously.

"I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate, because I accept my flaws.

"I accept my flaws and my failures—I don’t accept them, I own them. And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I’ve been out of town, up my own a**, for most of my life.”

Harrison is a keen pilot and insisted flying his plane is just as important to him as his acting career.

He said: “I will not be buried under a stone that says actor. For me, flying is as important a part of my life as my business. It’s not like playing golf.”