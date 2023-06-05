Why Harrison Ford disappointed Sir Elton John with his answer to THIS question

Published
2023/06/05 11:00 (BST)

Harrison Ford disappointed Sir Elton John when he said he wouldn't write an autobiography.

The 'Star Wars' legend was quizzed by the 'Your Song' hitmaker - who released his own memoir 'Me' in 2019 - as to why he hadn't penned his life story yet and the 76-year-old singer wasn't happy with the actor's answer that he "didn't want to tell the truth".

Recalling the meeting, Harrison told Esquire magazine: “I said, ‘I thought about it, but I decided I’m not going to do it, because I didn’t want to tell the truth.'

“And I saw the disappointment on his face - Elton’s a pretty genuine guy, you know. I wanted to mollify him, so I said, ‘But I didn’t want to lie, either.’

"So that’s the reason I’m not writing a book: because I don’t want to tell the truth, and I don’t want to lie.”

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' actor "accepts" all his flaws, including the fact he thinks he would have been a better father to his children - Benjamin, 57, and Willard, 54, from his marriage to Mary Marquardt, Malcolm, 36, and Georgia, 33, with late ex-wife Melissa Mathison, and 22-year-old Liam, who he has with wife Calista Flockhart - if he had been less successful in his career.

He said: "I can tell you this, If I’d been less successful, I’d probably be a better parent...

“I think that’s tantamount to ‘I know who the f*** I am.’ Which I still get s*** about from my wife, like I don’t take mental health seriously. I do take mental health seriously.

"I was trying to say, as I explained to her: It’s that I accommodate all of the flaws that people go to psychiatrists to accommodate, because I accept my flaws.

"I accept my flaws and my failures—I don’t accept them, I own them. And certainly the more constant gardener is the better parent, and I’ve been out of town, up my own a**, for most of my life.”

Harrison is a keen pilot and insisted flying his plane is just as important to him as his acting career.

He said: “I will not be buried under a stone that says actor. For me, flying is as important a part of my life as my business. It’s not like playing golf.”

© BANG Media International

harrisonford sireltonjohn

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended