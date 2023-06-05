New research shows that ordering groceries using apps can cost significantly more than buying them online from a supermarket.

Which?, the respected consumer publication, has found that ordering groceries in the UK from apps such as Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just East can cost up to twice as much as ordering them through a supermarket app.

Ele Clark, a spokesperson for Which?, said: "Ordering groceries from Deliveroo, Just Eat or Uber Eats is undeniably appealing but the cost of this convenience could be double what you'd pay if you cut out the middleman.

"As well as the extra cost on your groceries, you'll probably have a delivery fee too, so it's worth weighing this up before ordering anything to your door."

The apps have all claimed that the supermarkets actually set their own prices for products ordered on their apps.

Uber Eats "encourages partners to match the prices offered in-store".

Just Eat pointed out that the supermarkets "set the prices they charge".

Meanwhile, Deliveroo noted that the prices are "set by [their] grocery partners".

In a statement, the company added: "Deliveroo always seeks to deliver great choice, availability and value for money to our customers, and we have agreed price-matching with our grocery partners including Morrisons, Co-op, Asda and more across hundreds of items."