Ariana Grande has joked about her signature make-up style in a new TikTok video.

The chart-topping singer has taken to the video-sharing app to poke fun at her old make-up habits.

In the video, in which she plays her old self and her modern-day self, Ariana says: "I've been doing my homework and I wanna talk to you about something..."

Her modern-day self than interrupts and asks: "Do you think your eyes are a little too smokey for every day?"

Ariana - who has her own beauty line called R.E.M. Beauty - replies: "Yeah, I'm going through a phase. Is that OK with you?"

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker captioned the video: "Me to old me who wouldn't dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an over drawn lip."

Meanwhile, Ariana previously explained that she has a five-minute make-up routine.

The 29-year-old pop star also revealed that she doesn't have "strict rituals" each morning.

She told Vogue: "I don’t have any strict rituals – if I think of the word ritual I picture someone running through the house with sage … which happens, but not every morning! I immediately brush my teeth first thing. Then skincare is next."

Ariana subsequently discussed the specific details of her skincare regimen.

The singer - who is one of the world's best-selling music stars - explained: "I would apply either a tinted moisturiser or a foundation mixed with my favourite serum or moisturiser. Some concealer, some mascara, and a little pop of colour on my lips - probably a stain, so it lasts throughout the day."

