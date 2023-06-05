I love wearing platform shoes, says Marsai Martin

Published
2023/06/05 12:15 (BST)

Marsai Martin owns around 200 pairs of shoes.

The 18-year-old actress is a huge fan of sneakers - but Marsai also loves wearing platform shoes because she's "really short".

Speaking to WWD.com, Marsai joked: "Platforms, that’s my main thing. You will always catch me in some platforms because I’m really short - well, 5-foot-2 ain’t that short."

Marsai is "a big Converse person". However, the actress also loves to have some variety in her shoe collection.

She shared: "I like [Nike] Air Force Ones, and I’m a big Converse person - I love Converse. Converse is it for me, and I think it started with me and my love for Tyler, the Creator. His collaboration with Converse, I was like, ‘Yeah, I need them.’ That was my first time really diving into it. And Puma is a thing for me. I just got a lot of shoes."

Meanwhile, Marsai previously revealed that her style is based around "comfort".

The actress also admitted that she's "always loved streetwear".

She told Fashionista.com: "I've always been a fashionista in some way. I've always loved being comfortable as soon as I got home, but I used to love doing photo shoots, headshots and all that stuff, for my grandparents to see. I feel like my younger self would be proud of the things I'm be doing right now, because we're in a world of style.

"I would say my personal style is comfort. I'm always staying comfortable, whether it's a little bit oversized or maybe a little more flowy than usual. I feel like it's always been like that - I've always been a person that loves sweats and stuff. If I did wear jeans, it'd be baggy jeans with rips all over it. I've always loved streetwear."

© BANG Media International

marsaimartin

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended