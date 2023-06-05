Sophie Ellis-Bextor never met pop legend George Michael while they were touring together.

The 'Murder On The Dance Floor' star hit the road with the late music legend back in 2007 - opening for him on eight dates on the UK leg of his '25 Live' tour but Sophie, 44, has revealed she didn't come face to face with George - who died in 2016 - at all during the concert run and says the atmosphere behind the scenes felt very strange.

She told The Independent newspaper: "We did eight dates together, but it was quite clear that he was being quite private … I got the impression that maybe, I don’t know, there’s a mood on tours, and I didn’t feel like it was the most happy tour."

Sophie is preparing to release a new album called 'Hana' and is gearing up for a high-profile performance at Glastonbury Festival later this month while she was recently rumoured to have been lined up as the UK's 2024 entry for the Eurovision Song Contest - but the singer insists she'll never take a gamble on the singing competition.

She told the publication: "I saw that [Eurovision rumour] too, but no one’s actually had a chat with me about it! I love Eurovision so much – I went up to Liverpool for the build-up [for the 2023 event] and I was on such a high afterwards, it was just really joyous. The sun was shining and they did a great job.

"But I think at this point, and with what I’m up to, it would be a massive gamble, like casino all-on-red level of gamble, and I just don’t think that’s me. I’ll always watch it, but I can’t really picture myself up there doing it."