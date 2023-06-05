Katie Price is "shocked and numb" following the death of her dog.

The 45-year-old former glamour model is mourning the loss of her "best friend" and "protector", German Shepherd Blade, who passed away on Monday (05.06.23) after being hit by a car.

Katie shared a photo of herself and Blade on Instagram on Monday afternoon and wrote: "Words can’t express the lost of my best friend my protector my absolutely everything who had sadly passed away today I have no words to say how I’m feeling but numb and shocked rip Blade."

According to The Sun newspaper, local vets Grove Lodge Veterinary Group had revealed they had taken the dog in the evening before.

They wrote on Facebook: "Unfortunately we have had a large shepherd dog handed into our OOH team last night.

"Found on the A24 near dial post. The dog does not have a microchip, however was wearing a brown Louis Vuitton collar."

The tragedy comes seven months after another of Katie's dogs, her Pomeranian Sharon, was killed on the same stretch of road.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time that the death was "rotten luck" after the mother-of-five previously lost a number of pets including in 2018 when one Alsatian was hit by a delivery driver and again in 2020 when her other Alsatian was hit by a car.

Animal rights group PETA have previously slammed the star over her "irresponsible attitude to animals".

PETA's director Elisa Allen said in 2020: "For dogs' sake, Katie must not be allowed to acquire any more animals. At least three dogs and one horse have died on her watch in the last few years alone – and she's also tried to sell off two cats on Instagram as though they were shoes she no longer wore.

"Her irresponsible attitude is costing wonderful animals their lives, so PETA urges her – and anyone else unable to provide animals with appropriate care – to fill their homes with cuddly toys instead."