Chrissy Teigen mistakenly thought she had a long-lost twin.

The 37-year-old model - who is married to 'All of Me' singer John Legend, 44, and has Luna, six, Miles, four and five-month-old Esti with him - had done a DNA test through 23andMe as she continued on her "journey of health and wellness" after giving up alcohol and took to social media to tell fans about the "insane" 24 hours she had just endured when she spotted an "identical twin" symbol on a DNA map.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she said: "So, let me tell you guys about my past insane 24 hours. As some of you know, I have been on a bit of a journey for the past few years and just trying to figure out about my past and my family and the typical stuff we're all curious about. With the encouragement of my therapist and doctor, I did 23andMe which I had already done a few years ago but I had never done a more deep dive, I had just done a heritage thing. So I paid for some of the upgrades and the first thing came up after I found out that I was part-neanderthal was this [identical twin symbol]. I have an identical twin. That has to be a joke, right? So I full-on write 23andMe and start talking to a robot like it's not a robot. I text my f****** doctor and at this point I was spiralling! "

Chrissy - who has 39-year-old sister Tina - went on to add that she was so confused by the revelation that she called her dad and then called her sister before beginning to believe that her long-lost twin was the reason for all of her "issues" in life.

She said: "I call my dad and I literally say, 'Dad, hey, did you see me come out of Mom's vagina and were there two of me? He starts laughing and saying, 'No, I was there. There were not two of you.' I'm like, 'Are you sure you were there?' So I call my sister and I say 'Hey, what's up? Do I have an identical twin?' Her gasp, I was like 'Oh my God! I do!' At this point, I'm making excuses for my whole life. "This is why I'm co-dependent, because my twin was ripped away from me. I've always felt something missing, and this is why I have addiction issues."

But Chrissy's sister then reminded her of a TV show that she had been due to take part in - which never made it to air - in which she and other celebrities were tracing their ancestors but producers had put them under false names to keep their identities sealed and then realised she had been "matching herself" the entire time.

"My sister was like 'Chrissy, no, remember when you were supposed to do that show 'Finding Your Roots?' So, they had us all take DNA tests and they put it under secret names so the world couldn't tell. This never aired, the show didn't air and we didn't finish shooting it. My identical twin...was myself. I was matching myself."