Josh Dallas has "nothing but gratitude" for 'Once Upon a Time'.

The 44-year-old actor is best known for playing Prince Charming/David Nolan in the hit ABC show that twists the plots of traditional fairytales - which is available to stream on Disney+ - and explained that five years on from the series finale, it is "humbling" to know that the fantasy drama still has an audience.

He told People: "It's still finding an audience. People come up to me all the time talking about 'Once' and saying they just started watching it and they're loving it. Or I've had people come up to me — which makes me feel old, but that's okay — they'll say, ‘You were my childhood. You got me through college, all through high school’ and that show changed their life and it's super humbling. It's just nothing but gratitude to be part of a show that was such a big part of some people's fabric of their lives."

Josh co-starred alongside his wife Ginnifer Goodwin - who played Snow White in the show - and went on to add that they are still trying to encourage their two young sons to take an interest in the series but to no avail.

He added: "We keep trying to shove Once Upon a Time down our boys' throats and they just don't want to watch it. I think that's probably a healthy reaction that they could care less about mom and dad on screen. But we've tried, we've tried several times to get them to watch Once Upon a Time because they're at the right age and I think they would really enjoy it. But they're just not interested at all."