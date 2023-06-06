Kaley Cuoco wants to introduce her new baby to The Jonas Brothers.

The 37-year-old actress welcomed firstborn Matilda in March with Tom Pelphrey and has now revealed that the little one is calmed by the 'Waffle House' hitmakers - which consist of Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas - and she is keen to set up a meeting with them.

She told ExtraTV: "She loves the Jonas Brothers! And it wasn’t a fluke because we did it again the next day — I played it again and she looks around and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, you really do like their music?’ Gonna have to set that up. I need to introduce them.”

Meanwhile, 'The Big Bang Theory' star is now playing a true crime podcaster in upcoming Peacock series 'Based on a True Story' alongside Chris Messina and explained that she often "binges" on serial killer documentaries in real life too.

She added: "It’s all we talk about, me and baby. My mom and I would sit on the couch and watch ‘Forensic Files.’ And now I love ‘Dateline’ and all those things.

"When Tom’s not home, he’s not really into true crime, I’ll do like a full binge. I’ll go and watch 15 in a row. And just sort of have my dinner and let the night go on. And eventually check on my baby, haha.”

"It's the best. She’s amazing. I never thought I would have kids, so this has been, like, so awesome. It’s all we talk about, me and baby. My mom and I would sit on the couch and watch ‘Forensic Files.’ And now I love ‘Dateline’ and all those things. When Tom’s not home, he’s not really into true crime, I’ll do like a full binge. I’ll go and watch 15 in a row. And just sort of have my dinner and let the night go on. And eventually check on my baby, haha.