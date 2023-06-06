Britney Spears has gushed that her eldest son Sean Preston was her "first love" ahead of his move to Hawaii.

The ‘Toxic’ singer, 41, had Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 45, who has sole custody of the boys and is moving from LA with his children and wife Victoria Prince.

And after sharing a throwback photograph of her carrying Jayden as a toddler, Britney has now posted a snap of a young Sean, which she captioned: “My first love !!”

The tributes come days after TMZ reported that Kevin’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan had told the outlet “he has asked Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, several times to send a letter/email stating Britney is OK with the move, but that hasn’t happened."

Britney's lawyer was told to respond by Friday (02.06.23), otherwise, Mr. Kaplan would “will file legal docs asking for a move-away order”.

And Rosengart insisted the 'Lucky' singer would “not interfere” with their move.

Britney isn’t said to have seen her kids for more than a year and her relationship with her boys was a key part of the controversial recent TMZ TV documentary on her recent life that aired on Fox last month, ‘Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom’.

Along with claiming the singer was drinking coffee and energy drinks “by the gallons” and staying awake for days at a time after “binge” sleeping, it claimed her children had been with Kevin “full-time”.

TMZ executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere said: “The kids have been with Kevin full-time for a long time.

“Our sources say recently, there have been occasional texts between Britney and the kids. So maybe the ice is thawing a bit.”

Page Six claimed that the last time she saw her children was “at the very beginning of 2022” before she married her third husband Sam Asghari, 29, in June 2022.

Britney’s nude posts on social media have reportedly been one of the reasons her sons have allegedly not seen her.

The documentary also alleged Britney’s marriage to Sam is in “deep trouble”.

Fitness model Sam posted a video on his Instagram Stories branding the documentary “disgusting” and slamming it for putting Britney’s life “under the microscope”.