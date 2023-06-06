Tara Reid felt "judged" by Hollywood for not having children.

The 47-year-old actress - who shot to fame starring as Bunny Lebowski in 1998's 'The Big Lebowski' and Vicky in the 'American Pie' movies - said it's "really unfair" that society views those who haven't settled down and started a family as immature.

She told Mr. Warburton Magazine: “I’m not married, I don’t have kids.

“And I think, in Hollywood, if you don’t have kids or you’re not married, you’re judged. So they still think you’re that party girl from 40 years ago.

“But all of a sudden, if you have a kid and you get married, ‘Oh she grew up, she’s great.'

“What if you can’t have kids or what if you don’t want to get married?

“You can’t judge people on that anymore.

“It’s the one thing that I think is really unfair about our society.”

Tara also recalled being branded a "bad girl" for her partying ways and how she was the original star to receive the label.

However, unlike Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton, both 42, who followed her into the "bad girl club" after they had sex tapes leak, the 'Sharknado' star she was an "easy target" because she didn't have mega-money to pay for lawyers, so she took a break from the spotlight instead.

She said: “I was the first one that started this image. The difference is I never did sex tapes. I never did anything wrong — I’ve never even gotten a speeding ticket.

“But what I did get punished for, if I wasn’t at work and I wasn’t shooting, I went to Europe right away. I’d be popping bottles, and having a great time. But who doesn’t do that?

“I was just on an attack.

“Anything I did was on tape, it was pretty awful. And that’s why I left. It wasn’t because I was just a girl. It was because I was an easy target. I didn’t have the money like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian [who] had the greatest lawyers in the world. If you try to sue them, you’re gonna get crushed. So what are you gonna do? You gotta go away for a little while."

Tara says she had to go through the "hurt" to get to where she is today.

She added: “I’m still here now. I’m at the second coming of my age, and I’ve never been happier … If I didn’t get checked and get hurt and realise what was going on, I would never be the girl sitting here.

“I learned my privacy, I learned who’s my friend, who I need to keep around me, and who I love."