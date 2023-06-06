Kaley Cuoco nearly lost her leg after a "serious" horse riding accident.

The 'Big Bang Theory' star had just started playing Penny in the hit sitcom when she was 22 and fell off the animal which then stepped on her leg.

Appearing on the 'SmartLess' podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, she said: "It was a very bad accident."

Kaley even had to "sign" papers agreeing not to sue the doctor if they had to amputate her leg while she was "under" during the procedure.

Of the surgery itself, she admitted: "It was really serious."

The 37-year-old star added: "Luckily I came out and I [was fine]."

When she first woke up, the first thing she did was check if her leg was still attached.

She had suffered a compound fracture with the tibia and fibula bones coming out of her lower leg.

The 'Flight Attendance' star said: "The fall didn’t break [or hurt my leg]. My fall wasn’t a big deal.

"When [the horse] stepped on me — and I remember clear as day, cause it takes a second when something is that bad — I was like, ‘Did I just fall on a whole [pile] of leaves?’ 'cause I heard all the cracking.

“It took me like five or 10 seconds to actually realize it wasn’t just 400 leaves, it was my bones.”

Kaley "still" has pins and rods in her leg, and she has recalled not wanting to call 'The Big Bang Theory' boss Chuck Lorre about her recovery because her doctors expected her to not be able to walk for three months.

Thankfully, she was "walking in a week with a boot" and "was back to work in two weeks".

She described it was "miraculous", and insisted besides the pins and scars, she "ended up being okay".

She quipped: "I've got some good scars. Makes you feel like you're bada**."