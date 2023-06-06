Kathy Hilton has confirmed she isn't returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.

The 64-year-old socialite has swapped the Bravo reality show's upcoming 13th season for season two of her daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock show 'Paris in Love'.

Asked if she is making any appearances during the forthcoming series, she told E! News: "No, I'm doing 'Paris in Love'.

"But I know it's going to be great. It's always interesting and fun and lots of drama."

Kathy not being a "friend of" on the new series comes after her feud with Lisa Rinna - who quit the show earlier this year after eight seasons - which started when she accused her fellow reality star of attacking her sister Kyle Richards during a “psychotic” episode.

Her other battles on the show included her getting in a fight with Kathy's sister Kim Richards over dinner, which saw her chuck a wine glass at Kim who threatened to talk about her husband, Harry Hamlin.

Kyle Richards subsequently called for Chrissy Teigen to replace Lisa on the show.

The 54-year-old star - who has been part of the show since it began in 2010 - thinks the 37-year-old model would be "the best" replacement for Lisa.

When asked who should replace Lisa, 59, Kyle told TMZ: "I always said Chrissy Teigen would be the best.

"It's not an easy job, believe it or not."

Quizzed on whether Lisa's departure from the show will help Kyle to reconcile with her sister Kathy, the star insisted they will "always be OK, my family and me".

Kyle also admitted all of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast members go through stages of "hating" shooting the show at times.

When asked about Lisa saying she "f****** hated" filming her final series, Kyle said: "We all hate it sometimes."

Lisa - who rose to fame by playing Billie Reed on ‘Days of Our Lives’ - also accused Yolanda Hadid, who was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, of having Munchausen syndrome on the fifth 'RHOBH' season.

What's more, in 2020, she had a public spat with Denise Richards, who starred in two seasons of the show, after two decades of friendship.