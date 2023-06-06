Noel Gallagher has been nicknamed “Wonderwall” by fans.

The ex-Oasis songwriter, 56, told how people on the street can’t be bothered to shout his name anymore and simply yell out the name of his best known track.

He told Johnny Vaughn’s Radio X podcast: “People don’t even shout my name any more, they just shout ‘Wonderwall’ at me.

“‘Hello “Wonderwall”’, ‘You all right “Wonderwall”?’”

But Noel – who has been at the centre of rumours he and his younger brother Liam, 50, are set to reform Oasis – told how teens still “freak out” over the band’s music even though they split in 2009.

He added: “The thing that is ongoing and will never get old is the music just keeps appealing to another generation of fans.”

Noel also recently told how he “can’t believe” new generations are listening to Oasis.

The High Flying Birds frontman, who joined as the group’s fifth member in the 1990s before its break-up after a blazing row with Liam in Paris in 2009, said he was astounded when interviewer Vernon Kay, 49, told him his daughter had been listening to the band’s first album ‘Definitely Maybe’, released 30 years ago this August.

Noel, who has sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12, with his estranged wife Sara MacDonald, 51, as well as model daughter Anaïs, 23, with his ex-wife Meg Matthews, 57, said: “It’s a real privilege when these anniversaries come round and kids are still into it, for something that we kind of, we created that sound. “You know, it wasn’t thought out, we were the real deal, we were just a bunch of guys who created this noise and the songs are great and it’s still going.

“I can’t believe it, it’s still going.

“It’s unbelievable... a lot of it is to do with kids that are, teenagers now don’t really have anything like that anymore and, I guess suppose like we did looking back to The Beatles and Stones and stuff like that so it’s a bit of a shame – not a shame, ’cause it’s great for me obviously – that no one really came along to take our place if you like.”