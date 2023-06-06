Jennifer Coolidge "always fell in love with the angry chefs" when she worked as a waitress.

The 61-year-old actress worked in various restaurants before she found success in the movie business, and Jennifer has admitted to falling in love with some of her colleagues.

She told Variety: "I think 99 per cent of my jobs were all restaurant jobs. I was a waitress, and I always fell in love with the angry chefs. I don’t know what it is."

Jennifer found the attitudes of the chefs to be "sexy".

The Hollywood star added: "I just like the way they throw the food down. It was so sexy. They’d be like, 'Take it. Just take it.' And there’s something about a man who can do something fast."

Asked if she pursued any of the chefs, Jennifer replied: "Yes. There were a lot of chefs in my life. I have to say that when you see that hostile, tough person in the kitchen, it does transfer to real life when it’s out of the restaurant."

Josh Duhamel, 50, previously revealed that he's a "huge fan" of Jennifer.

The actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in the rom-com 'Shotgun Wedding', and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work.

He said: "What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing – it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing.

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."