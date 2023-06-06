Fearne Cotton gives the secret to great photos with your pals.

The ‘Happy Place’ podcaster - in partnership with the Samsung Galaxy A54 - thinks the key to a great photo is not overthinking it, relying on natural light and to smile after a survey by the tech giant found that 37 per cent of people loathe taking snaps with flash at parties and gatherings.

The same poll found that 22 per cent of folk find the camera feature anxiety-inducing and 24 per cent say it shows off their unflattering facial features.

The 41-year-old broadcaster said: “I’m no stranger to an unflattering photo and know how annoying it can be when bad lighting ruins a photo. Whether I'm trying to capture a picture of my best mates at dinner or a sweet photo of my kids, a lovely moment can be bleached out if you get too flashy.

“However, you don't have to miss out on capturing those beautiful moments and you can start with abandoning the flash all together."

She said: “Try to avoid letting your inner perfectionist scrutinise every part of the photo. Pictures are meant to capture moments and the best ones are those which show real joy, so don’t feel like you need to be properly posed for every shot. Social media has changed how we take photos and has almost wiped-out un-posed pictures. In my opinion, candid can be the best. Especially if you’re belly laughing.”

Fearne added about the importance of a big grin: “There is no better addition to a photo. When we believe we have a better side or feel insecure about how we look we might worry too much about capturing our best angle and pouting or posing. I say, drop the pout and give your biggest grin as everyone looks best smiling. A happy face equals a happy photo.”

On natural lighting she concluded: “You can have the perfect setting for a photo, but without the right lighting the picture might not translate on screen. We’ve all been there where flash has overexposed and ruined a beautiful shot of your mates on a night out or the family stood in front of a sunset. Instead, opt for natural lighting, even in the evenings– with Samsung’s Galaxy A54 5G device, low-light settings show up brighter without the need for flash, thanks to light boost technology.”

For more information about Galaxy A Series, please visit Samsung.com.