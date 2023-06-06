Apple unveils new features with its software update.

The new version of their operating system - which has been dubbed iOs 17 - will give updated aspects to their Messages, FaceTime and the Phone app.

At their event on Monday in California, the company - which is helmed by CEO - it was announced that users will be able to leave video messages in lieu of voice messages when calls go unanswered. In addition, voice notes and voice mail will be able to be automatically given a transcription.

The ‘Messages’ function was also embellished by adding improved search features, easy catchup on long threads, new stickers and the ability to “check in” to let loved ones know you are home safe.

Autocorrect has also been given an improvement with the increased ability to spot mistakes.

One of the most dramatic changes is the introduction of ‘StandBy’, which can make your device into a sort of smart home device by turning it on its side to showcase a wide variety of widgets that can be customised.

The ‘Notes’ app will transform into the ‘Journal’, which they say will help people express their gratitude.

A beta version is currently available to developers from now and in July a beta will be given to the public before its autumn general release, which is typically the same time as they drop their new iPhone handset.