The 'Diablo IV' level 100 pinnacle challenge has been disabled by Blizzard.

The developer is hoping to get the hardest challenge with the final boss in the RPG back up and running as soon as possible.

Blizzard said: “The level 100 pinnacle challenge encounter has been temporarily disabled as we work to resolve a few items related to this encounter.

“We will update the community once this has been re-enabled.”

Ahead of the game's launch on Tuesday (06.06.23), Blizzard reassured gamers that the game's servers were prepared for the mass quantity of players expected upon launch.

General Manager Rod Fergusson insisted Blizzard had learned from the past and was ready for the demand.

He told GamesRadar: “We learned a lot from each of them.

“We’re feeling better, like we feel good about that, like all the stuff that we’ve learned.”

Fergusson continued: “We’ve done the work we could do to make launch day as smooth as possible. And we feel good about where we are."

The action game sees players battle through re-playable, procedurally generated dungeons.