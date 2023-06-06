The electronic music-dominated official 'F1 23' soundtrack has arrived with 35 global artists from 16 countries.

Swedish House Mafia, Skrillex, The Chemical Brothers, Tiesto and many more feature on the stacked collection.

Steve Schnur, President of Music at Electronic Arts, said: “F1 23 speaks to more than just a remarkable racing experience.

“The music of the game is engineered to reflect and enhance the unique global style and energy that Formula 1 audiences crave. By launching with an exciting new single by Swedish House Mafia and the enthusiastic support of the entire album by Spotify, it’s a soundtrack fueled by the coming year’s best music, led by the genre’s top new and breakthrough artists, and defined by EA’s ongoing commitment to cultural leadership.”

Swedish House Mafia, who unveiled the lead single 'See The Light' featuring Fridayy last month, said: “We are so pleased to lead the F1 23 soundtrack with ‘See The Light’, the first song from our next chapter. The history and heritage of Formula 1 racing has always been a passion of ours, so partnering our music with this culture couldn't feel better!"

The official game for the FIA Formula One World Championship launches on June 16 for PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation4, Xbox One, and PC via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam ahead of the history-making race's debut in Las Vegas on November 18.

Players that pre-order the digital-exclusive Champions Edition will get three days of early access on June 13.

Listen to the full soundtrack on Spotify now here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/7eLwsDt4IhoR1AfvmEDrli?si=b29682852a4b46b1.