Angelina Jolie has teamed up with Chloé to create a womenswear capsule collection.

The 48-year-old Hollywood actress has partnered with the French luxury fashion house to create the sustainable Atelier Jolie range which has been co-designed by Angelina and Chloé’s creative director Gabriela Hearst.

Inspired by Angelina’s own wardrobe, the collection is comprised of evening wear and will feature fluid silhouettes and tactile details, whilst offering a timeless aesthetic in line with Jolie’s vision "to create one-of-a-kind pieces that embody personal creativity and purpose”.

The collection is inspired by the pair's mutual "high ideals for the betterment of our species" and the 'Tomb Raider' star is donating her earnings from the collaboration to invest in "establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie".

In a statement, Gabriela said: "From the moment I heard about Angelina’s vision for Atelier Jolie, I believed in it. It is a way to elevate others through the beauty of garment-making and her deep respect for the environment.

“It’s an honour for me that Chloé will be the first collaborator for Atelier Jolie, as both have high ideals for the betterment of our species. That is the reason why I love both Angelina and Chloé so deeply.”

Angelina added: “Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection.

“My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.”

Atelier Jolie will be available from this Autumn.