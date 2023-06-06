Pharrell Williams has launched a children's clothing line.

The 50-year-old rapper - who founded luxury fashion brand Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese fashion icon Nigo back in 2003 – will be adding a new kids collection to the brand.

In addition to high-end apparel for adults, the Billionaire Boys Club also produces shoes, accessories and other lifestyle products and has been described as a “fusion of Japanese and American luxury street style rooted in music culture”, whilst taking featuring Pharrell’s own fashion.

Billionaire Boys Club EU is designed for children aged between four and 12 and includes T-shirts, varsity jackets, hoodies, hats, socks and more.

Making a name in fashion, the ‘Happy’ singer was recently picked by French luxury house Louis Vuitton to become the new Men's Creative Director.

Described as a "a visionary whose creative universes expand from music to art and to fashion" Pharrell - who took over the role from designer Virgil Abloh following his death in 2021 – will unveil his first collection for the label at Men’s Fashion Week SS24 in Paris later this month.

Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive Pietro Beccari said in a statement: "I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men's Creative Director.

"His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Williams has previously collaborated with sportswear giant Adidas and luxury brands Moncler, Chanel and Marc Jacobs to design eyewear for his label.