Eva Longoria insists her old friend Victoria Beckham is “the funniest human being”.

The ‘Desperate Housewives’ actress, 48, first met the former Spice Girls singer, 49, 15 years ago and they are so close she is godmother to the fashion designer’s 11-year-old daughter Harper, who she has with her 48-year-old former footballer husband David Beckham.

She said on ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ on Tuesday (06.06.23) about Victoria having a great sense of humour despite being famed for constantly being photographed without smiling: “It wasn’t until they moved to Los Angeles, when David started playing for LA Galaxy, that I did start to go to a lot of those games with Victoria.

“We were inseparable. I mean, she's the funniest human-being – the loveliest, kindest, most loyal friend you could ever ask for.

“So she’s like, ‘You know, you have to go with me to these matches.’

“I was like, ‘Oh. God. Is it like soccer? I don’t know where the ball is! Where’s the ball?’”

The actress also joked she would be a fifth member of the Spice Girls if the group had a full reunion in the future.

She said: “I am secretly the fifth, Spicy Spice. So nobody’s called me!”

Eva bonded with Victoria when she was at the height of her TV career playing Gabrielle Solis on ‘Desperate Housewives’ and married to her second husband, the French-American basketball player Tony Parker, 41.

Victoria designed Eva’s wedding gown when she married her current partner José Bastón, 55, in 2016, and was her bridesmaid on her big day.

In 2014, Eva hailed Victoria as the “most beautiful woman inside and out”, and said she was one of her favourite people and funniest friend.

Eva also told the ‘Lorraine’ show about wanting a ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot, ahead of next year’s 20th anniversary of the show: “I’d be the first one to sign up… I’d probably be the only one.”

‘Lorraine’ is on at 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.