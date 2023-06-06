Shania Twain finds songwriting therapeutic.

The 57-year-old musician started singing and performing as a young child, and Shania insists she hasn't lost any of her enthusiasm for songwriting.

The 'You're Still the One' hitmaker told 'The Louis Theroux Podcast': "My therapy is songwriting. It's a meditative thing for me."

Shania's latest album, 'Queen of Me', was her first new release in six years, and the singer explained that it's a reflection of her "frame of mind".

The award-winning star wrote the album during lockdown and she used the record to share her "fear" with her fans.

She explained: "'Queen of me' is my frame of mind. My frame of mind in writing the album, taking charge of my mood, my frame of mind choosing to stay positive in my thinking in a dark time, you know.

"The whole album was written during COVID. I shared, you know, a lot of similar concerns and anxiety and uncertainty and fear as everyone around the world - you know, we all shared it together."

Shania previously claimed that she's enjoying a "renaissance period".

The award-winning star confessed to having a "renewed confidence" after finding love again with Frederic Thiebaud.

The 'That Don't Impress Me Much' hitmaker - who married Frederic in 2011 - told PEOPLE: "It's like a renaissance period for me. To be experiencing it as a relevant artist still, that's rewarding.

"I feel a renewed confidence. I don't have anything to prove anymore, and I feel freedom in that."

In 2004, Shania was diagnosed with Lyme disease, which damaged the nerves in her vocal cords.

But after undergoing physical therapy and having open-throat surgery, she's managed to make a successful return to recording.

Speaking about her long-term future in the music industry, Shania said: "I may not be able to [sing] forever, but right now I'm just enjoying where I am."