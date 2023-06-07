Al Pacino feels "really special" to becoming a dad again at the age of 83.

The Academy Award-winning actor - who already has Julie, 33, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with former partner Beverly D'Angelo - will welcome his fourth child into the world in just a few week's time because Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant and has spoken out on the news for the very first time.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, he said: "It feels like it always will. It's very special, you know. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time."

His comments come just one day after an insider close to him claimed that he has "always loved" being a dad so is looking forward to the new arrival.

The insider told People: "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life."

Al and 29-year-old Noor - who previously dated Sir Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen - have been romantically linked since April 2022, when they were pictured having dinner together.

The 'Scent of a Woman' actor previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives.

He told The New Yorker in 2014: "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Three years ago, Al's ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan, admitted one of the reasons why their two-year romance came to an end was because the 'Godfather' star - who is 39 years older than her - didn't want to have any more children.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper at the time: "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgment that we're both at different places in our lives.

"Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going? I really want to have kids.'

"It's harder when someone's that much older than you, because I still have a family to build, while he already has a family.."

She added: "At his age, it's a rigid decision."