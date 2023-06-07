Production on season four of 'Emily in Paris' is delayed slightly due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu - who plays Sylvie, the boss of Emily (Lily Collins), on the hit Netflix show - has confirmed that the upcoming series has been impacted by the ongoing walkout in protest of better working conditions and compensation.

Asked if the show is delayed, the 60-year-old actress told Variety: “A little bit. We’re waiting for it to be resolved. We’ll see how it settles!”

Filming was to begin in the French capital in late summer or early fall, but the outlet reports that it will now be pushed back by two months.

Lily recently teased that "more drama" is on the way for Emily, her colleagues at their marketing firm, and her pals.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I just know, obviously, the many cliffhangers, and there's multiple ways in which it could go. I just know that there's gonna be obviously more drama, more laughs and more fashion and more travel."

Lily previously explained that she had been given a selection of alternate endings for the show until she realised that all the endings were in fact coming "all at once."

She said: "Then I realised they were all the endings at once. I was like, 'Wait, there’s a wedding and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into a non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, 'What the f**k? What!'"

At the time, Emily admitted that while she could see the show continuing forevermore, the future of the comedy lies in the hands of fans.

She said: "I can totally see it going on and on and on, but I think we have to leave it to people and fans to watch it and love it and hope that we can get to do more. So, everyone, please love it."