Sean Bean has joined the cast of new movie 'The Yellow Tie'.

The 'Game of Thrones' star has signed up to appear in the film about controversial classical conductor Sergiu Celibidache opposite Miranda Richardson and John Malkovich, who will play the Romanian music maestro who overcame homelessness to become the youngest ever conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra in Germany.

'The Book Thief' star Ben Schnetzer has also joined the cast to play a younger version of the conductor after Rupert Friend was forced to drop out of the role due to scheduling conflicts, according to Variety.

'The Yellow Tie' will be directed by Celibidache’s son, Serge Ioan Celebidachi, who also co-wrote the screenplay with James Olivier. It will tell the story of the famed conductor, who was kicked out of his home by his father after confessing his dream to pursue a career in music.

He experienced homelessness and after surviving World War II, he rose to become one of the most prominent conductors in Europe.

The film's cast list also boasts another 'Game of Thrones' star - Anton Lesser - as well as 'Downton Abbey''s Kate Phillips and 'Rocketman' actor Charlie Rowe.

Production is underway and 'The Yellow Tie' is scheduled to start shooting in in Bucharest, Romania later this month.

It comes after Cate Blanchette's fictional conductor drama 'Tar' became one of the big hitters at this year's Academy Awards, with the film scooping six nominations including Best Picture.

Another conductor-inspired film 'Maestro' stars Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and it's due to be released via streaming giant Netflix later this year.