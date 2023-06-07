Chris Hemsworth says it's "super depressing" to hear that his "heroes" Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino have criticised Marvel movies when the film business, in general, is in a state of "fragility".

The legendary filmmakers have been critical of superhero films and the 39-year-old actor, who has played Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is gutted that his idols have mocked the money-spinning studio and he hopes they'd still want to work with him.

He told GQ: “That’s super depressing when I hear that.

“There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

The 'Thor: Love and Thunder' star admits that being a Marvel star could impact his chances of landing roles in other films when he hangs up Thor's hammer.

He said of his future and the comments by Scorsese and Tarantino: “I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas.

“Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know. I don’t love when we start scrutinising each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is.”

He added: "In a heartbeat, I would leap to work with any of them. But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying."

'Pulp Fiction' and 'Kill Bill' helmer Tarantino has said that Marvel stars are not real movie stars.

He told the '2 Bears, 1 Cave' podcast: “You have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times … but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

Speaking to Empire magazine previously, Scorsese said: “Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.

“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”