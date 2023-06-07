Nicki Minaj is facing a lawsuit from a Los Angeles jewellery store over a loan agreement which went sour.

The rapper has been sued by bosses at the Roseark boutique in West Hollywood over a deal with her stylist Brett Alan Nelson which allowed her to wear the company's gems for a public appearance - but heads of the company claim 66 pieces of jewellery were returned late and a set of earrings and a leaf ring were brought back damaged.

According to TMZ.com, bosses at Roseark signed a contract with Nelson which stipulated the items needed to be returned within one week of the loan and any damages which could incur to the pieces would be paid for. They have filed a lawsuit against Minaj and Nelson alleging they sent invoices for $26,239.50 plus interest to cover the alleged damage but have yet to be paid.

The website reports a source from Nicki's camp claims the gems were returned on time and had been in the company's possession for "some time" before the store complained about "a missing stone".

Attorney Jordan Siev who is representing Minaj insists the star has done nothing wrong and plans to fight the lawsuit, telling the website: "We have not been presented with any evidence that any of the jewellery at issue was damaged by Nicki.

"This lawsuit appears to be nothing more than an ordinary insurance claim by the jeweller designed to generate publicity for itself and extract a payment to which it is not entitled. We will defend the lawsuit vigorously."