Elliot Page claims he and Olivia Thirlby "started having sex all the time" while filming 'Juno'.

The 36-year-old actor - who came out as gay in 2014 and then as transgender in 2020 - recalled feeling "taken aback" the moment he first set eyes on his co-star from the 2007 movie and their relationship escalated quickly.

In an excerpt from his memoir 'Pageboy' obtained by The Daily Beast Elliot wrote: I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby. We stood in her hotel room. Billie Holliday played.

"She was about to start making lunch, when she looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.’ ‘Uh, I’m really attracted to you, too.’ At that we started sucking face.

"It was on... we started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant.”

Olivia came out as bisexual in 2011 and married Jacques Pienaar in 2014.

Elliot admitted starring as a teenager who falls pregnant in the movie made him feel empowered.

He said: "Ironically, playing a pregnant teenager was one of the first times I felt a modicum of autonomy on set. I was wearing a fake belly but not being hyperfeminized. For me, Juno was emblematic of what could be possible, a space beyond the binary."

But he didn't feel so at ease working on 'Inception'.

He admitted: "Shingles popped out of my spine while filming 'Inception' when I was 22,.

“In a cast full of cis men, I did not understand the role I found myself in. Despite everyone being delightful to work with, I felt out of place. For the first two weeks of the film I joked I would be recast with Keira Knightly, and rightfully so. Shingles communicated the stress my body felt, what my words could not.”