Apple to remove their “ducking hell” autocorrect in iOS 17.

The tech giant unveiled their plans to swap out the rude word “f******” the cleaner alternative in their upcoming software update across their devices like the iPhone and iPad.

Craig Federighi, the company’s head of software, told an audience at their launch: "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too.”

This is a much complained about issue among users of their product, and the phrase “damn you autocorrect” has morphed into a meme, an acronym, an Instagram page and a ditty.

The new operating system boasts lots of other changes, like the inclusion of video messaging in lieu of voice mail and notes. For those still wanting to keep their messages to friends, family and colleagues a bit more retro but accessible, transcription of both will also be available on the newest edition via a feature they dubbed ‘Live Voicemail’.

‘Messages’ will become a centralised hub - where all your apps will be in one place - along with an ability to let your loved ones know you got home or to another location safely. Along with this, people can catch up with any missed text in a thread easily and simply by swiping to the right and including an easier search function.

They also have transformed the ‘Notes’ app into the ‘Journal’, which will allow people to lean into gratitude journaling and monitoring their mental health.

Apple - who intend to drop their upcoming release in the autumn - experienced a record share price on Monday, with their market valuation hitting $3 trillion after increasing by 280 per cent in the previous five years.