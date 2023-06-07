Pope Francis is to undergo surgery after being struck down severe stomach pain.

The 86-year-old pontiff is scheduled to go under the knife on Wednesday afternoon (07.06.23) for an operation on his abdominal wall to treat a condition which constricts his intestine and diagnose any other potential issues - and he's expected to stay in a medical facility for several days as he recovers. The Pope is believed to be suffering from a blocked laparocele - a hernia which has formed over previous scar tissue.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the surgery is to treat "recurrent, painful and worsening" symptoms, adding: "In the early afternoon he will undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery ... under general anaesthesia. The stay at the health facility will last several days to allow the normal post-operative course and full functional recovery."

Pope Francis conducted his duties as usual on Wednesday morning (07.06.23) by appearing in St. Peter's Square for his weekly general audience.

The surgery comes almost two years after the Pope spent 10 days in hospital after having 13 inches of his intestine removed to treat severe inflammation and narrowing of the colon.

He also spent time under the care of doctors back in March after it was revealed he was suffering from a bout of bronchitis and after his release from hospital, he joked with journalists declaring he was: "Still alive!"

Pope Francis is likely to be hoping for a speedy recovery from his latest health crisis as he has a busy summer ahead which includes a trip to Portugal in August and a journey to Mongolia starting August 31.