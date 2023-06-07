Paul Oakenfold has "categorically denied" allegations of sexual harassment made against him.

The 59-year-old DJ hit out at the "baseless" lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant - who has accused him of repeatedly masturbating in front of her - and suggested the case was filed in a bid to "tarnish [his] reputation and extort money".

He wrote in a statement shared on his Twitter account: "I want to address recent allegations of sexual harassment made against me.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism.

“It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

Paul vowed to fully co-operate in the investigation and suggested he could take legal action of his own against his accuser.

He added: "I am committed to fully co-operating in any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice”.

The DJ concluded his statement by thanking fans for their support.

He wrote: "Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time."

In court documents filed in Los Angeles on Friday (02.06.23) and obtained by Deadline, the 24-year-old accuser - who is identified only as Jane Roe - alleged two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek — New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management– Oakenfold, and various unnamed men violated her employment rights, and she is seeking damages of over $25,000.

The woman explained she took a job at the management companies in October 2022 and was assigned to be the Grammy-nominated DJ's personal assistant for $20 an hour, working out of his home.

She alleged that one her first day and on three other separate dates, her boss exposed himself and masturbated in front of her, doing so four times in one single day.

The accuser told how she "froze in fear and shock" as a result of the DJ's alleged behaviour, and told how on one occasion, as she drove him home from the post office, the musician allegedly sat in the passenger seat of her car and “spread his legs wide, and proceeded to masturbate with Plaintiff only inches away”.

Roe reportedly “froze in fear and shock” as a result of the older man’s alleged indecent exposure.

Jane reported what had happened to the management and claimed she was presented with a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) and stopped from returning to work when she refused to sign it. The woman - who claimed she was threatened with dismissal - eventually signed the document "under duress" and was allowed to return to work, but was assigned away from the DJ.

But the plaintiff claimed her hours were reduced and she was eventually let go in March 2023 due to a "lack of work".