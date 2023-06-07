Kelsea Ballerini found "so much light and beauty" after her divorce from Morgan Evans.

The 29-year-old singer was married to Morgan between 2017 and 2022 and previously admitted she suffered from stress which made her hair fall out after the couple's split - but Kelsea has now revealed she's managed to heal her broken heart and focus on all the positives instead of dwelling on the past.

When asked what she's learned from the break-up, she told InStyle magazine: "Public or not, I’d say the biggest lesson is to not let it make your heart hard - to stay open and stay soft while you heal. So much light and beauty has come from it."

Kelsea went on to explain she's now prioritising her mental health by using some helpful coping strategies, explaining: "By not fearing vulnerability in my safe relationships, valuing alone time, prioritising balance, trying my best to shut down thoughts of comparison, and not guilt-tripping myself for a bad day - or two, or three."

Kelsea is now dating 'Outer Banks' star Chase Stokes and says she's taking her new life one day at a time. She went on: "It’s impossible to do it all 'right' and make everyone happy. So, I’m just taking it day by day and keeping a solid pulse on if I’m being authentic in my own little journey of happiness and growth."

Earlier this year,, Kelsea revealed she "lost so much hair" after going through a difficult time following her split from Morgan. The singer admitted her blonde locks started to fall out because of the "stress" caused by their break-up.

Kelsea - who began dating the country singer in 2016 - told The New York Times newspaper: "I lost so much hair last year - just stress. It’s growing back, in, like, little sprouts. It’s a whole thing."