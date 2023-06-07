Apple is finally removing its f-word autocorrect feature.

After years of complaints from users, the tech giant says it will stop programming its software to change swear words to cleaner alternatives – with “ducking” one of the most-changed words.

Craig Federighi, the company’s head of software, told Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference in California about the change, which will come in the iOS 17 update: "In those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it, too.”

According to TechCrunch, the ‘Transformer’ AI model will accurately predict the next words and phrases iPhone users might send as part of the upgrade.

Over time, the new autocorrect feature will learn to predict words that are used most frequently, including swear words.

Apple’s new iOS 17 is expected to be available as a public beta in July and a general release in September.

It is part of a new operating system boasts other changes such as the inclusion of video messaging in voice mail and notes.

Apple has transformed the ‘Notes’ app into the ‘Journal’, which will allow people to lean into gratitude journaling and monitoring their mental health.

In iOS 17, iPhones will also come with mood tracking tools that will integrate with the Health app.

The Sensitive Content Warning feature will warn adult users about nude photos and videos with a pop-up asking if they want to see the content.

And the new “Check In” lets users tell friends or family members they’ve reached their destination safely.