A UK tech minister has warned society not to dwell on the “Terminator-style” risks posed by artificial intelligence.

Paul Scully issued the plea as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepares to meet US President Joe Biden to discuss regulating the technology, which some say is already getting close to becoming as powerful as the Skynet defence system that wipes out humans in a global nuclear attack in James Cameron’s dystopian 1984 sci-fi hit.

Addressing concerns raised by tech leaders over the potential threats to humanity posed by AI, Mr Scully said during the TechUK Tech Policy Leadership Conference in Westminster: “If you’re only talking about the end of humanity because of some rogue, Terminator-style scenario, you’re going to miss out on all of the good that AI is already accomplishing – such as mapping proteins for medical research and assisting in addressing climate change.

“AI is already making a positive impact and will continue to improve.”

The UK government recently released a policy document on AI regulation, which received criticism for not establishing a dedicated oversight body.

Some experts believe additional measures may be necessary in the future to regulate the most powerful AI systems.

Marc Warner, a member of the AI Council, proposed the potential need for a ban on the most powerful AI while suggesting that narrower AI designed for specific tasks, such as cancer detection in medical imaging, should be regulated similarly to existing technologies.

Responding to reports on AI’s possible dangers, the prime minister's spokesperson acknowledged the significance of both risks and opportunities AI presents.

They stated: “We are not complacent about the potential risks of AI, but it also provides significant opportunities. We cannot proceed with AI without the necessary safeguards in place.”

Labour’s shadow culture secretary, Lucy Powell, echoed the sentiment, emphasising the need for thoughtful consideration of risks and robust regulations to ensure that the benefits of AI are accessible to all, rather than being monopolized by major tech companies.

She suggested AI should be licensed akin to medicines or nuclear power, which have dedicated regulatory bodies.

The TechUK Tech Policy Leadership Conference also featured Microsoft president Brad Smith, who called for safety licenses for the most powerful AI models before deployment, urging: “Before a model can be deployed it will have to pass some some kind of safety review.”