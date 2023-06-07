'The Queen’s Gambit Chess' mobile game is coming this summer.

Netflix Games' is releasing the chess board game with the same name as the acclaimed 2022 coming-of-age drama starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the orphan chess prodigy, Elizabeth Harmon, who is on a mission to become an elite chess player while struggling with emotional problems, drugs and alcohol dependency.

The game is suitable for beginners and chess whizzes.

The description reads: "Welcome to Beth Harmon’s world. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this stunning love letter to the award-winning drama. Beyond the chess board, players can meet familiar faces like Mr. Shaibel and Borgov, visit iconic locations including Beth’s house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more. From new beginners to chess masters, this immersive experience appeals to every type of fan."

Those with a subscription will be able to download the game from July 25.

The streamer has more than 50 exclusive mobile games.

Also on the way, on July 12, is 'Oxenfree II: Lost Signals'.