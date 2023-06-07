Morgan Wallen has been cleared to sing again after "vocal fold trauma" forced him to cancel more than six weeks of his tour.

The country singer's US trek ground to an abrupt halt back in April when he scrapped a show in Mississippi just minutes before he was due to take to the stage and he then took 10 days of vocal rest before returning to play three more shows and then axing the next six weeks of concert dates on doctor's orders.

However, Wallen has now confirmed more than a month of vocal rest has got him back on track. Posing a picture of himself on a boat, he wrote in a post on his Instagram page: "The doc cleared me to talk and sing … we back."

The singer didn't give any more details on when he's expected to resume touring but his next date is scheduled for June 22 in Chicago, Illinois.

Wallen previously opened up about his issues in a post on Instagram following a visit to the Vanderbilt Voice Center in Nashville, Tennessee last month - revealing doctors ordered him not to sing or speak for six weeks.

He explained: "I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in Florida. And by the third one, I felt terrible ... So I went in and got scoped yesterday and they told me I re-injured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks so that's what I'm gonna do ... They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, it’s OK for something like this."

He added that doctors warned him if he kept on singing, he could permanently damage his voice so Wallen decided to take time off for the "longevity" of his career.

The singer went on to explain he also suffered a muscle injury while he was performing in Australia and the recovery time would be a good chance to help him heal.

He added: "I also tore my lat [latissimus dorsi muscle while we were in Australia I've been trying to work through it quietly but this time off is going to help me get this back right too."