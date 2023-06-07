The 'Jumanji: Wild Adventures' multiplayer is on the way later this year.

Set in the world of the rebooted movie franchise - which stars Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Dr. Smolder Bravestone - the official title launches on November 3 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox X|S and Steam.

The game "reunites the world’s most heroic explorers in a hilarious and exciting multiplayer adventure. Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar and Professor Shelly Oberon are all back and ready to quest as they search for treasure beyond their wildest imaginations. Players will have to work together as they find themselves back in the vast world of Jumanji, where they will be tasked with finding The Jewel of Jumanji, a mysterious artefact that is the key to finding their way back home."

Players can expect "huge locations and formidable bosses".

It's the sequel to Outright Games’ 2019 game 'Jumanji: The Video Game'.

It's set to be "four times bigger, with a vast world to explore, including uncharted jungles, forgotten villages and icy mountains, even more deadly encounters and special items to unlock."

There is the option to "quest alone with solo play, or team up with 4-player local co-op to create the ultimate adventuring team."

Check out the new trailer now via https://youtu.be/Ow66SfsaPtY.